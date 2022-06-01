JOHNSON CITY - Robert C. Walker Jr. (Butch), a lifelong citizen of Johnson City went home to be with Jesus at his residence, Friday, May 27, 2022, at 8:00 AM. He was born with many talents; he loved fixing things and could fix anything mechanical. Butch loved working on cars and could build anything.
Surviving loved ones include his beloved wife of 47 years, Karen Ayers Walker; a daughter, Tonya Walker Hyatt; a sister, Sharon Walker Steadman; two grandsons, Cameron and Dylan Hyatt; a granddaughter, Taylor Walker Hyatt; two great-grandsons, Zayden and Rowan Granger; also, several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Butch will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 4, 2022, at McKinley Bible Memorial Church, McKinley Road, Johnson City with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The family would like to give special thanks to Caris Hospice Group for the wonderful care they provided.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 806 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 5 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379. Mountain Empire is honored to be serving the Walker Family.