JOHNSON CITY - Robert “Buzz” Lynn Miller, 62, Johnson City, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
He was born in Elizabethton and a son of the late Chester and Elizabeth Whitehead Miller.
Buzz was a kind hearted man and would help anyone in need. He loved to listen to country music and watch westerns. Buzz will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John “Porkchop” Miller and Chester “Hump” Miller, sister Brenda “Red” Hicks.
Survivors his two daughters, Christy “Spud” Miller Price and her husband Brad, of Bristol, Robyn Miller Bryant and husband Chad of Elizabethton; grandchildren, whom he adored, Bralyn Robert Price, Briley Lynn Price of Bristol, Caden Chad Bryant of Elizabethton; special niece, April Hicks; many other nieces, nephews, and special friends, especially Leitha Carr.
It was Buzz’s wish to be cremated. The gathering for the celebration of Buzz’s life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their thanks to the emergency staff at JCMC for the care that was shown to Buzz, and to all the family and friends for their kind words and prayers during this difficult time.
