JOHNSON CITY - Robert “Buck” Wayne Johnson, 60, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at his residence.
Buck was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and a son of the late James Weldon Johnson and Carrie Lee Owens Johnson.
Buck was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of Church of Our Lord Jesus. Buck was an entrepreneur, most recently a landscaper. He had other jobs but most notably as the “Ice Cream Man”. Buck had a caring heart and always put others first. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Buck was a prankster and always telling jokes. He was a servant of his community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Johnson, James Johnson and sister, Charlene Townes.
Survivors include his children, Ebony Johnson, Robert Wayne Johnson, Jr., Zachary Tyler Hill, Brittany and Brandon Anderson; grandchildren, Gabriana Long, Jordyn Long, Ariel Johnson, Julian Wayne Johnson, Amiya Johnson; brothers, Leroy Johnson, Gary Johnson, Ronald and Donald Johnson, Claude Townes, Sammy Townes (Karen); sister, Carrie Mae Adams (Jacque); Debra Jackson, Robert Jackson, Kenneth Jackson, Mary Harris-Jackson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be conducted, Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Cora Lee, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
