Robert Bruce Shields, 55, formerly of Elizabethton, died of cancer Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Robert was born November 1, 1964, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the son of Rosemarie and Bruce Shields.
The family moved to Tuebingen, Germany, and then to Lincoln, Illinois, where Robert graduated from high school. He then earned his bachelor’s degree from Milligan College, a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University, and a Ph. D. from the University of Kentucky. He taught at several schools, including Milligan College, and as an English instructor for Berlitz, most recently in Poland. He also worked for Barnes and Noble, Johnson City.
Robert lived and worked at Indian Creek Farm, Ithaca, New York, at the time of his death. During high school and college, Robert participated in theater, including area community theater productions. In Ithaca, he sang with the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers.
Robert is survived by parents Rosemarie and Bruce Shields, Johnson City; daughter, Elizabeth Grace Shields, New York; Elizabeth’s mother, Debra Beavers Shields, Johnson City; sister, Karen Shields, Elizabethton; brother, James Shields, Johnson City; niece, Alexandra Power, Chattanooga; and many friends and co-workers.
The recipient of a kidney transplant twice, Robert donated his corneas upon his death. To honor him, people may sign their drivers’ licenses to be organ donors or contribute to Donate Life.
A celebration of life service is planned on his birthday, Sunday, November 1 (All Saints’ Day), 2020, at Hopwood Memorial Christian Church, where he was a member. More details will be provided as the date approaches.
