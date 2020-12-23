ERWIN - Robert “Bobby” Lee Love, Jr., age 73, of Erwin, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his home. Mr. Love was a native of Unicoi County and a son of the late Robert Lee Love, Sr. and Opal Ramsey Love. He worked with Clinchfield and CSX Railroads for 30 years as a Claims Manager. During his college years he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Bobby loved to mow and bush hog, loved to care for others and never met a stranger. He was the most devoted son, and loved and cherished his family more than life. In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his brother Reverend William “Bill” Doran Love.
Bobby Love leaves behind to cherish his memory: Loving wife of 50 years: Rebecca “Becky” Love; Sons: Robert Lee Love, III and wife, Tonya of Knoxville, TN, Anthony Ramsey Love and wife, Pam of Kingwood, TX; Grandchildren: Tara Rebecca Love of Knoxville, TN, Robert Lee Love, IV of Knoxville, TN, Ramsey Katherine Love of Kingwood, TX,Danny Anthony Love of Kingwood, TX;
Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Bobby Love in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 27, 2020 under the Mausoleum Portico of Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate and eulogies will be provided by Robert Lee Love, III and Anthony Ramsey Love. Those who wish to attend will meet at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum by 1:50 PM. Pallbearers will be Robert Love, III, Anthony Love, Clarence Bailey, Gary Wayne Bailey, Terry Willis, Lee Brown, Gerald Webb, Robert Williams, Robert Love, IV, John Love. Honorary pallbearer will be Danny Love.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our families and guests we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choosing.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.