JOHNSON CITY - Robert “Bobby” Hayward Goddard was born February 22, 1944, to Mr. William L. Goddard, Sr., and Mrs. Ruth S. (Young) Goddard, Johnson City, Tennessee. Bobby made his final earthly transition on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tennessee, after a brief illness.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, William L. Goddard Sr.; mother, Ruth S. Goddard; wife, Delores Lynn Goddard; sister, Annetta Sue Goddard; brother, William L. Goddard, Jr.; son, Calvin H. Goddard; and grandson, Michael K. Gamble. To cherish his memory, he leaves his daughter, Leslie (fiancé, Jerome Gamble) Goddard, Windsor Mill, MD; sons: Juan Carpenter of Johnson City, John Young of Elizabethton, and Sherman (Tasha) Eury of Bristol; as well as stepdaughter Harriet (Lenny) Jordan-Rand, Huntsville, AL; his siblings Veral Jean (Robert) Neal of Johnson City, Billie Evans of Jonesborough, Frank M. Goddard of Leavenworth, KS, and Linda Treadwell of Knoxville; his former wife, Karen W. Goddard of Johnson City; special friend and cousin Charles Yett; siblings-in-law Gwendolyn (James) Cowan, Lois Hicks, Gloria Stines, Betty Reynolds, and Thomas Reynolds; 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family would like to recognize the staff of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where Bobby received lifelong medical care, as well as DaVita Tennessee Valley Dialysis Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital, and Lakebridge Healthcare Center, all in Johnson City, for their care of Bobby during his illness and the last months of his life. A special thank you is given to the Palliative Care team at JCMC for the extra consideration they gave to Bobby and his family. Bobby’s warmth was appreciated by those who cared for him, and he was consistently thanked for serving his country. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 12:00pm Wednesday May 17, 2023, at the Birchette Mortuary “Chapel of Love”. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service. Interment will follow at the VA National Cemetery Mt. Home TN
