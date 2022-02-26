JOHNSON CITY - Robert “Bobby” Clark, 61, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his residence.
Bobby was born in Peoria, IL to the late Kenneth Jay Clark, Sr. and Dorothy L. Garrett Clark.
Bobby was a truck driver who partnered with his brother, David. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed working at Bristol Motor Speedway in the grandstands.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by one brother, David Clark.
Survivors include: his companion, James Higgins; three siblings, Kenneth J. Clark, Jr. (Dona), H. Andrew “Drew” Clark (Carol Richardson), and Roma K. Clark Walker (Loren); two aunts, Dolores White and Patsy Guess (Bill); and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
The family of Bobby Clark will receive friends from 4 PM until 5 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 5 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Clark family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Clark family. (423) 282-1521