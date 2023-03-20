Robert “Bob” W. Leonard, 91, went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Leonard was born on October 23, 1931, in Washington County, Tennessee, and would spend most of his childhood in the Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. Mr. Leonard endured numerous surgeries at Shriner's on his feet that enabled him to walk. Without their help and the grace of God, Mr. Leonard would have never been able to walk. He would always tell anyone willing to listen about how the Shriner’s helped him.
Robert graduated from Science Hill in 1951, and East Tennessee State College in 1956, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree.
Mr. Leonard then went to work and later retired from Sperry/Univac/Unisys in Bristol, TN where he was employed in the cost accounting department.
He was a devoted member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN, and their Adult IV Sunday School class. Mr. Leonard helped with the construction of his beloved church even though he struggled to stand for extended periods of time. He would attend almost every Sunday up to the time God called him to his heavenly home. Not only did Mr. Leonard attend church on a regular basis but he could be observed reading and studying his Bible and Sunday School lesson daily. He could be seen many times asking strangers he encountered in public if they knew Jesus as their personal Savior. He also witnessed to several nurses and doctors while lying in a hospital bed just prior to his passing.
Robert was preceded in death by the love of his life of fifty-three years, Mary Ruth Keeley Leonard; one sister, Virginia J. Leonard and one brother William D. Leonard.
Survivors include one son, Keeley Leonard of the home.
The family of Robert “Bob” W. Leonard will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Mountain View Baptist Church in Johnson City. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Rich Murray officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Wednesday in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Mr. Leonard’s Adult IV Sunday School Class. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Wednesday.
The Leonard family extends special appreciation to the 5400 wing of the Johnson City Medical Center for their loving and exceptional care for both Mr. Leonard and his family. Also, a special thank you to Mr. Leonard’s Adult IV Sunday School class and the numerous friends that assisted the family during this time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN or Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville, SC.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Leonard family. (423) 610-7171.