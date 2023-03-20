Robert “Bob” W. Leonard, 91, went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Leonard was born on October 23, 1931, in Washington County, Tennessee, and would spend most of his childhood in the Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. Mr. Leonard endured numerous surgeries at Shriner's on his feet that enabled him to walk. Without their help and the grace of God, Mr. Leonard would have never been able to walk. He would always tell anyone willing to listen about how the Shriner’s helped him.

Robert graduated from Science Hill in 1951, and East Tennessee State College in 1956, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree.

