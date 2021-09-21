We are saddened to announce the passing of Robert “Bob” Vaught Stout, age 66, who passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was the son of the late Grady Vaught Stout and Ruby Faye McCulloch of Mountain City, TN. He was born on April 1, 1955. He was also preceded in death by his brother: Douglas Stout, and maternal grandparents Roby and Hassie Woodard.
Bob loved playing music, especially with his Nephew Grady and the Sandy Mountain Boys. He loved riding his Harley’s and he was the owner of Thunder Mountain Motorcross, he loved operating heavy equipment and there was not a single piece of equipment he didn’t excel on. Bob loved playing football and basketball in his younger years and watching it in his later years.
Bob was the owner of Bob Stout Construction, which he took much pride in, since 1986.
Those left to cherish his memories include his Mother Ruby Stout McCulloch; Fiancee: Becky Sewell; Daughter: Brandy (Chuck) Bennett;Nephew: Grady (Evelyn) Stout. His other children that he considered his own: Eric Ward, Taylor Ward, Nicole and Ethan Ward; Special Uncle and Aunt: John and Julie Woodard; Special Cousins: Leigh McCullough, Kenny Roark and Jack Stout and many others; Special Friends: The Staff of Bob Stout Construction; Grandchilden: Alexis Bennett, Maddox Bennett, Roland, Anna and Robert Reed Stout and Zane Ward.
Pallbearers include Maddox Bennett, Eric Ward, Ethan Ward, Billy Jack Stout, Jace Stout, Jack Stout, Dale Hope and Carroll Chappell.
Honorary pallbearers include John Woodard, Kenny Roark, Roland Stout, Robert Reed Stout, Desi Ward, Jeff Wagner, Thomas Moore, Dustin Tester, Rodney Sewell, Jerry Brown, Fred Eldreth and Bob Hope.
A Funeral Service for Bob will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:00 pm at the Johnson County High School Gymnasium. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 prior to the service with Pastor Steven Spencer and Chuck Morefield officiating. A Graveside service will be held at the Stout Family Cemetery at 11:00 am on Thursday 23, 2021 with Rev. Steven Spencer and Chuck Morefield to officiate.
Due to COVID the family requests everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For those who wish, donations can be sent to St. Judes 262 St. Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105
Friends may call or visit the residence of his mother at any time 159 Old Crackers Neck Circle, Mountain City, TN. 37683 (423)-727-6827.
Online condolences may be sent to huxlipfordfh.com.
The Bob Stout family have entrusted his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN