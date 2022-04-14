JOHNSON CITY - Robert “Bob” Val Simpson, 84, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City unexpectedly.
Bob was born in Memphis to the late Virgil and Rubye Mayfield Simpson.
Bob was a retired Art Director at Parks Belk, Proffitts and Miller’s Department Stores. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Bob was an accomplished in fine art and commercial art. He was trained in several karate organizations including Bando, holding several black belts. Bob started lifting weights at age 12. In the 70's he wrote for several weight lifting publications including "Iron Man" and several articles were published about him. Bob is shown in attached photo performing an Olympic Press with over 600lbs.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Nancy Bayne Simpson; daughter, Nikki Simpson; son, Robby Simpson; step grandson, Jalyn Vanhoy; sister, Lynda Moyers and husband Allen; niece, Tracie Prichard; nephew, Mike Hill.
The graveside service will be held Monday, April 18, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. William “Bill” McDaniel, officiating.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Simpson family