Robert “Bob” Shipley, age 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Dominion Senior Living on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022.
Bob was born on July 13th, 1932, in Piney Flats, TN to Robert and Nora Grace Hodge Shipley. After graduating from Mary Hughes High School in 1952, Bob served in the US Air Force from 1952 until 1955.
In 1957, Bob married the love of his life, Shirley Hughes Shipley, and settled in Kingsport, TN.
Bob was employed by Eastman Kodak, and he retired in 1987 with 32 years of service.
He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed all the fun times and memories that he made with his golfing buddies. He also loved shooting pool and playing ping pong at the Family Life Center will his friends.
He loved spending time with his family and friends relishing the precious memories that came from watching University of Tennessee football, Lady Vols basketball and numerous beach trips.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Hughes Shipley; son, Timothy Hughes Shipley; parents, Robert Lee and Nora Grace Hodge Shipley; sister, Anna Lee King; and brothers, Willard, John Henry, Jay and Donald.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory are his daughter, Julia Shipley of Piney Flats, TN; his twin sister, Rena Lewis of Piney Flats, TN; brother, Wendell Shipley of Gray, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Allen Shipley officiating.
The Entombment & Committal Service will follow in Mausoleum III of Oak Hill Memorial Park.