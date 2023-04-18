ELIZABETHTON - Robert “Bob” Nesseth, age 76, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Lake Bridge, Waters Community. He was born in Northfield, MN to the late Clarence and Helen Nesseth. Bob was an employee of John Deere Tractors, Kennametal, and retired from Aerojet Ordinance in Jonesborough, TN.
Bob’s hobbies included drag racing, in which he held the world record for fastest miles per hour in his Ryan’s Express One Camaro. He also enjoyed shooting pool with his friends and family as well as spending time with his pets (especially his German Shepherd, Mariah.) Bob was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved going to games with his dad as a boy and enjoyed watching them with his son, Ryan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Ryan Nesseth and wife Amelia, of Jonesborough; wife of 22 years, Jane Nesseth, of Johnson City and granddaughter, Sierra Nesseth-Renfro and husband Micah, of Piney Flats.
A service to celebrate the life of Bob will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Preacher Dave Christian officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday.
A private inurnment service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Jane Nesseth, even though they divorced in 1990, she remained to be his personal shopper, best friend and was there beside him praying and holding his hand until the very end.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Dr., Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Nesseth family. Office: 423-543-5544