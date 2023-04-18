ELIZABETHTON - Robert “Bob” Nesseth, age 76, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Lake Bridge, Waters Community. He was born in Northfield, MN to the late Clarence and Helen Nesseth. Bob was an employee of John Deere Tractors, Kennametal, and retired from Aerojet Ordinance in Jonesborough, TN.

Bob’s hobbies included drag racing, in which he held the world record for fastest miles per hour in his Ryan’s Express One Camaro. He also enjoyed shooting pool with his friends and family as well as spending time with his pets (especially his German Shepherd, Mariah.) Bob was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved going to games with his dad as a boy and enjoyed watching them with his son, Ryan.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you