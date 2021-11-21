On November 20, 2021, Robert “Bob” Miller, Sr. went to be with the Lord. He was a native of Butler, TN and graduated from Hampton High School then went on to serve four years in the U.S. Air Force as an aviation maintenance clerk. He returned to East Tennessee and worked with Raytheon. Later he settled in Kernersville, NC and worked 20 years for Roadway Trucking and retired in 1996. An avid reader who became a student of the bible and served many years as a Senior Adult Sunday School teacher at Oaklawn Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. He was a dedicated Tennessee Volunteer and Atlanta Braves fan and loved to travel and play golf.
He is survived by his wife Norma Miller and sons; Bobby Miller of Elizabethton, TN, David and Nancy Miller of Knoxville, TN, and Scott and Michele Miller of Summerfield, NC and three grandchildren; Lauren, Caroline, and Leann Miller.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23rd from 4-6pm at Vogler Funeral & Cremations, 3815 Yadkinville Rd, Winston Salem, NC. A graveside service will be at noon on Wednesday at the Miller Family Cemetery, 4918 Hwy 321, Butler, TN.
Memorial Contributions can be made the American Heart Association.