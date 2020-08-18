UNICOI - Robert “Bob” Massey, age 94, of Unicoi TN, passed away August, 16, 2020 at Christian Care of Unicoi County. He was the son of the late Ewing Robert Massey, and Josephine Johnston Massey. Robert was a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired Painter. He co-owned Massey Brothers Painting Contractors with his brother, Carl Massey. He was a long time member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Robert loved to be outdoors and enjoyed taking his nieces and nephews on outdoor adventures. He loved to get together for big family dinners, especially dessert!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Gouge Massey; sister, Alma Taylor; brothers, Loren Massey, and Carl Massey Sr.; nephew, Carl “Butch” Massey Jr; stepson, Dennis Killen. Those left to cherish his memories are his two step sons, Daniel Killen of Unicoi,TN and Randy Killen of Forest City, NC; step-grandchild, Andrew Killen; nephew, James Taylor and wife Debbie of Newport, TN; Niece, Robin Massey Mcgregor of Sevierville, TN; special niece, Candy Massey of Johnson City, TN and several other nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Robert “Bob” Massey will be conducted at 11:00 A.M, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Cedar Grove Baptist Church at 353 Cedar Grove Road Johnson City, TN 37601.
Online condolences may be shared and viewed with the family on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com