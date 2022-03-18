JOHNSON CITY - Robert "Bob" Johnson Wilson, 82, of Johnson City, TN, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 with his family by his side.
Bob was born in 1939 in Johnson City, Tn where he resided his whole life. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School. While attending school he played on the Varsity Basketball Team where he was widely known with his brother for their basketball skills. After graduating, Bob attended E.T.S.U. and then went on to own and operate Diamond Cab and Diamond Medical Courier. He retired in the early 2000's and then traveled with Judy all over the country and Europe.
Bob was a very kind and loving person. His friends and family knew him by his great sense of humor, he loved to bring a smile to anyone's face. He was very dedicated, honorable, and diligent in his years of working. In his retirement he loved traveling with family and friends. He had a very big heart, he is loved by so many, and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ambers Sr. and Camille Wilson; brothers, Ambers Wilson Jr, Bill Wilson, Steve Wilson.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife and soulmate of 40 years, Judy Wilson; sons, Robyn Wilson and wife Susie, Jason Charles and wife Anca; daughter, Lisa Charles; grandchildren, Wes Wilson, Alexa Greene and husband Nick, Oliva Charles, Ian Charles; sister, Sylvia Speropulos and husband Pete; sisters-in-law, Marshall Wilson, Carole Wilson, Mary Charles Wilson; several nieces and nephews.
By his requests there will be no formal services at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.