JOHNSON CITY - Robert “Bob” Franklin Fillers, age 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Bob was born January 23, 1942 in Johnson City to the late Lawrence Franklin Fillers and the late Mary June Godsey Fillers. After attending school at Science Hill High School, he joined the Army National Guard.
He was a member of Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson City.
Bob retired from Snap-On Tools, Inc in Elizabethton, Tennessee after over 30 years of service as an inventory stores specialist.
Bob was constantly engaged in supporting the needs of friends and neighbors throughout his community and beyond. It was his lifelong commitment to love others as Jesus commanded.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy Fillers; daughters, Kimberly (husband, Jerry) Mosier and Sandra (husband, Bryan) Black of Johnson City; four grandchildren: Ashley Wright, Kayla Rose, Lindsay Mosier, and Blake Mosier; one great-grandson, Zachary Henley; one sister, Patricia Boyd; one brother, Bryan (wife, Vickie) Fillers; two nieces, Susan Clever and Amy Boyd; and three nephews: John Boyd, Adam Fillers, and Andrew Fillers.
If you wish to pay your respects, Mr. Fillers will lie in repose and he will be available to view from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Friday, January 1, 2021. Family will not be present. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Interment will occur at Washington County Memory Gardens. There will be a recording of the graveside service uploaded to the website, under Bob’s obituary page, on Monday, January 4, 2021 by 12:00 pm.
Memorial contributions are preferred to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (www.netfoodbank.org).
