ELIZABETHTON - Robert “Bob” Clarke Kane II of Elizabethton, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 83. After several years of declining health, Bob died peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center with his family by his side.
A native of Elizabethton, Bob was born January 18, 1938, to father, Robert Clarke Kane Sr. and mother, Pat Greene Kane Beall. He was a 1956 graduate of Elizabethton High School, and attended East Tennessee State University until 1958, when he was drafted into the United States Army. Bob’s occupation throughout his adult life was as the owner of Farm Supply Company in Elizabethton, until his retirement in 2001. He was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton. Many of his larger personal accomplishments were through his active involvement with several civic organizations such as the Jaycees Club, Rotary Club, Boys and Girls Club, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Peters Kane, both parents, and his step-father, J.V. “Red” Beall. He is survived by his children, Paige Kane Rike (husband Robert Rike II), Robert Todd Kane, and granddaughter, Alexandra Kane Rike. Survivors also include his sister, Helen Stafford Wilson (Jim Wilson), sisters-in-laws, Maxine Haffield of Vero Beach, Florida, Jan Roberts of Elizabethton, and step-sister, Sandra Clarke of Nashville, TN, nieces, Sharon Stafford Cockett, Cindy Stafford, Amy Stafford Pinkerman, Debby Haffield Foster, and Courtney Clarke Pewitt, and nephews, Scott Stafford, Shane Roberts, Samuel “Bo” Clarke, and Josh Clarke. Several great-nieces and nephews also survive.
It was Bob’s long-standing wish to have no formal services at the time of his passing. A celebration of life event will be held in his honor at a later date.
People wishing to honor Bob’s life-long commitment to family and community can make donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, the First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton, or the American Heart Association.