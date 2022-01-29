JONESBOROUGH - Robert “Bob” Beverly Fink, beloved father and astute craftsman, died on Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home in Jonesborough, TN. He was 83 years old.
Mr. Fink was born in Johnson City, TN, on August 8, 1938. He was most proud of his four successful children and home building skills. Bob was known for a strong work ethic and the love he had for his children.
Bob was a well-known and talented Service Engineer for Sears Roebuck in Gray, TN, where he retired in 1995. He then spent many of his retirement years on the ETSU campus dedicated to the distribution of education material. He also loved reading Stephen King novels and the musical arts.
In addition to his four children, Julie Rhees (Mike), Lisa Cooper (Ralph), Rob Fink (Katherine), Cacy Fink (Teresa), Bob is mourned by his dearest friend, Glenda Lawson of Johnson City, TN, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. & Ruth Cacy Fink, and grandson, Robert Shannon Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s honor to East Tennessee State University Athletics.
Condolences may be sent to the Fink family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821