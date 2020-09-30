Robert Cupp died on September 29, 2020, at Cornerstone Village. He was born August 29, 1959, in Durham, North Carolina, the son of Ann Miller Cupp and Horace Ballard Cupp. He moved to Johnson City in 1964 with his parents and baby sister. He attended the
Seventh Day Adventist School on Holston Avenue and graduated from University High School. He studied at Milligan College and later graduated from The Culinary Institute of
America in Hyde Park, New York. He lived in Lower East Village, Manhattan and worked at Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant. He later practiced his culinary arts as a private chef at a ranch in Wyoming, a resort in Oregon, a French-Creole restaurant in the French Quarter of New Orleans, and in Asheville, North Carolina. He retired to Johnson City and helped care for his disabled Mother.
He is survived by his father, Horace B. Cupp Jr. of Johnson City; and his sister Laura Cupp Oliva and her spouse Peter J. Oliva of Plattsburgh, New York.
No services are planned at this time, a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Robert’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Ballard Cupp.