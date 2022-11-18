ELIZABETHTON - Robenia Letterman Hall, age 89, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Yancey County, NC, She was the daughter of the late James David Letterman and Sarah Ann Ayers Letterman. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School Class of 1951. Robenia retired after 40 ½ years of service with Sprint/ United Telephone Company. She was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church and formerly attended First Christian Church of Elizabethton. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and cheering on the Atlanta Braves, North Carolina Tar Heels and the Lady Vols.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 ½ years, Carmal Hall; sister, Mary Letterman; brothers, David Letterman, Frank Letterman, Robert Letterman, James Letterman, Dock Letterman and Claude Letterman.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved son, Timothy Hall, of the home; sister, Maude McNeil, of Elizabethton, special friends, Phyllis Oliver, Tyler and April from EMS and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Brent Nidiffer officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig McNeil and Scott Jenkins. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:15 PM on Sunday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Life Care Center of Elizabethton for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Hall family.