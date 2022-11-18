ELIZABETHTON - Robenia Letterman Hall, age 89, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Yancey County, NC, She was the daughter of the late James David Letterman and Sarah Ann Ayers Letterman. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School Class of 1951. Robenia retired after 40 ½ years of service with Sprint/ United Telephone Company. She was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church and formerly attended First Christian Church of Elizabethton. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and cheering on the Atlanta Braves, North Carolina Tar Heels and the Lady Vols.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 ½ years, Carmal Hall; sister, Mary Letterman; brothers, David Letterman, Frank Letterman, Robert Letterman, James Letterman, Dock Letterman and Claude Letterman.

