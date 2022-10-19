BLOUNTVILLE - Robbin McMillan, 82, of Blountville, passed away Saturday, Sep 10, 2022, in the Bristol Medical Center.
Robbin was from Roan Mountain TN and lived in various places throughout her life, to include Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida and California. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Belvia Winters Bartlett.
Robbin graduated from Cloudland High School. She was a young Mother, but eventually went on to become a Real Estate Agent, Song Writer, Poet, Restaurant Owner and Co-Business owner of a Plumbing Business in Fremont, California. She was always very creative and determined in making things happen for herself and for her family, all the while taking care of her children and making some of the best southern meals anyone could imagine. She moved back to her roots in Tennessee when she retired and lived her life with love and compassion. She recently adopted a cat and named her Boots. She spent as much time with her family as her health would allow and made everyone feel important and loved. Her compassion for people and animals will always be remembered and admired.
In addition to her parents, Robbin was preceded in death by her husband Robert McMillan, one sister, Lana Rudnick; one brother, Herbert Winters one Great Grandchild, Michael Dugger and the following Stepfamily; Bonnie Hughes, Stella Bowers, Herman Barnett and Paula Hitechew.
Survivors include her two daughters, Michelle Voight and Aprile Carter; two sons, Scott Dugger and Michael Dugger; one brother, Sam Bartlett and his wife Brenda Bartlett; one Stepbrother; Clarence Barnett and his wife Anna; 3 grandchildren, Monica Dugger, Brandon Mead and his wife Bailey, and Tracy Reeves and her husband Dale III; 3 Great Grandchildren, Larkyn Reeves, Kylie Reeves and Dale IV Reeves, and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Robbin McMillan will receive friends from 2 to 4 PM Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Cove Creek Community Church in Roan Mountain, TN.
Flowers can be sent to Cove Creek Community Church, 371 Cove Creed Rd, Roan Mountain TN, 37687 the day of the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the McMillan family.