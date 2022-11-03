Rita “Marlene” Morelock Gillette, 77, passed away peacefully at Johnson City Medical Center on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Marlene was born on March 26, 1945, to the late James R. Morelock (Ike) and Hazel Deatherage Morelock. Marlene graduated from Sulphur Springs High School. She was a member of Glenwood Union Baptist Church. She loved attending church there and dearly loved all the people. She was a caregiver most of her life and was the very best at her profession. She loved each of her patients as if they were her own family. She was the most charitable person, always giving her time, money, and love to anyone in need. She was a surrogate mom, grandmother to so many of her children’s friends and so many children where she always lived. Her children and grandchildren were her world, and she gave 100% to being their mom and mammaw. She loved reading, laughing, music, dancing, and mostly just loved life and everyone she met. She had so many friends, and never knew a stranger. She was one of a kind and will forever be missed by so many. She was unforgettable.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Morelock and nephew, David Anderson. Those left behind to cherish her memory include: sisters, Judy Milhorn and husband Powell, Mary Lee Gregg and the late Jerry Gregg, her son, Jimmy Holtsclaw, Jr., daughter, Lori Holtsclaw Byrd and husband Tim; daughter, Amy R. Gillette; grandchildren, Jonathan Holtsclaw, Justin Holtsclaw and wife Jessica, Mistyblu Waddell, Brittany Byrd Johnson and husband Chase, Natalie Byrd and Ethan Hannah, along with several precious great grandchildren, nieces and many cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 4:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery, 878 TN-Hwy. 81 N. Jonesborough, TN, with Rev. Scott Trent officiating.