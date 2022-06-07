JOHNSON CITY – Rita Faye Sutphin, age 60, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Erwin, TN, a daughter of the late Allison Edwards and Evelyn Roberts Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Love.
Rita was of the Baptist faith and her faith was everything to her. She was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and had worked as the Head Cook for 13 years at South Roan Street Food City. She loved to read and spend time with her granddaughters who were her world.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ron Sutphin; one daughter and son-in-law, Heather Sye and husband Ryan; two granddaughters, Brooklyn and Jordan Faye Sye; one brother and sister-in-law, Roger Edwards and wife Mel; two nieces, Brenda Love and Evelyn Brandenburg and husband Robby; one nephew, Rogie Edwards and wife Katie; and several great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, 110 Bettie Street, Johnson City, TN with Pastor Tony Birchfield officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Johnson City EMS, Johnson City Fire Department, and to the Doctors, Nursing and Security staff of Johnson City Medical Center 2600 for all their love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Sutphin family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Rita Faye Sutphin and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.