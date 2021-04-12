JONESBOROUGH - Rita Eunice Church Perkins,87, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 26, 1933 in Heaton, North Carolina to the late Elijah Sands & Janie Harmon Church. She had lived in Michigan for several years and had lived in Tennessee since 1996. She was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, Jonesborough. She loved working in her Garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Irene Brubaker and Helen Tabor and two brothers: Jack Church and Zane Church and a daughter, Cindy LaFever.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years: Jerry Perkins. Three Children: Darcy LaFever, Mike LaFever and Pam LaFever. Three Step-Children: David Perkins, Leonard Perkins and Kristina Tompkins. Four Grandchildren, Three Step-Grandchildren, five great Grandchildren. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tom Clark officiating. Interment will follow in the Beech Mountain Cemetery (Elk Park, North Carolina). Music will be provided by Christian Trivette, Soloist and Claudia Lee, Pianist. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service hour at 1 p.m. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Perkins family.