ELIZABETHTON - Rita Diane Reynolds McKeehan, age 68, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late James Reynolds and Juanita Estep Reynolds. Rita was an active member of Powder Branch Baptist Church, where she started the WMU. She was a graduate of Unaka High School and Carson Newman College. After 31 years she retired from Happy Valley Elementary School as a second grade school Teacher. Rita enjoyed a cup of coffee in the mornings, loved to garden, and work in her flowers. She was a very crafty person; who loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Rita enjoyed reading, and was working on finishing a novel.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Terry McKeehan. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Jamie Clara Bailey and fiancé William, of Elizabethton; step-son, Joey McKeehan, and wife Penny, of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Jacob Bailey, Katelin McKeehan, and Zachary Hyder; sister, Nita Lash and husband John, of Virginia; two nephews, Nathan Lash, Scott Lash.
A Funeral service for Rita Diane Reynolds McKeehan will be conducted at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 08, 2020 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Gene Cornett officiating. Music will be under the direction of Scott Reynolds and Bobby McGee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, October 09, 2020 at McKeehan Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Townsend. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 11:50 A.M. on Friday for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers to those who desire memorials may be made to Powder Branch Baptist Church W.M.U., 1710 Powder Branch Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County and Washington County are mandating that all citizens who live in or visit the counties wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and/or the graveside are required to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing recommendations.
