JONESBOROUGH - Ricky Wayne Loyd, 73, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center. He was a native of Norton, Virginia and was a son of the late Basil Loyd and Florence Rhea Hawkins Loyd. Ricky was an over the road truck driver for many years. He was a veteran having served his country in the United States Navy. Ricky was an avid UT Sports fan and enjoyed watching Nascar. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Loyd.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda of the home; a brother, Larry Lloyd; a special sister-in-law, Dinah Winterroth; nephews, Adam, Derek and Troy; his pride and joy, Kutter Loyd and Rusty Loyd, his faithful companions.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery, Highway 81, Jonesborough with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.
The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.