I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
JONESBOROUGH - Rick Shelton, age 66, Jonesborough, was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence with his loving wife of 46 years by his side.
Rick was born April 14, 1956, in Asheville, NC and was raised in Shelton Laurel. He was the son of the late Stanley & Georgia Brown Shelton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon “Shaggie” Shelton, brother-in-law, Danny Shelton; two half-brothers, Danny Ray Shelton and Gerry Shelton. He was a 1974 graduate of Madison High School. Madison, NC.
He was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. He had previously been a Deacon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing in several quartets, choirs and youth groups.
Rick retired from Kennametal as a Furnace Operator after 32 years of service.
Rick and Sissy loved camping their whole marriage. After retirement they traveled the US in their motorhome enjoying the many people they encountered. He always said ‘I’m driving Ms Daisy and she’s got the map’. Rick’s passion was to talk and he never met a stranger. He had a big heart and was just a “big ole teddy bear”. His loving wife, his church family, and sharing the goodness of the Lord with others were his devotions in life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Vickie “Sissy” Shelton, Jonesborough; brother, Roy Shelton (Lola); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeffrey & Becky Carlton. The family would like to recognize their special winter family in Davenport, FL, as well as the many friends in East Tennessee and North Carolina.
The family invites all that wish to attend the graveside services at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Pastor Jamie Ferguson, Pastor Rusty Verran and Pastor Brian Nulf will be officiating. Please meet at the cemetery prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Rd. Bluff City, TN 37618.
A special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Healthcare for all their loving care and support during this difficult time. A very special thank you to Drs. Hatjioannou, Tongco, Tran, and Haddadin for their excellent care throughout his life.