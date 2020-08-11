Ricky “Rick” Lynn Wisecarver age 44, of South Central Community, passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 at his residence.
Rick was a Healthcare Administrator. He was a graduate of King College where he received his Master’s Degree and a graduate of Tusculum University. He was a devoted caregiver, both professionally and personally. Rick was considered part of the church family at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He was an avid UT fan especially the Lady Vols.
He is survived by his life partner of 15 years: Brian Martin Hensley; one brother and sister-in-law: Timothy and Stacy Wisecarver of Jonesborough; one nephew: Michael Craig Wisecarver; aunt: Rose Anne Carpenter of the South Central community; uncle Michael Brown and wife Susan of South Central community; and several cousins including a very special cousin: Lisa Lady-Broyles of South Central Community.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Lois Brown Smith; grandparents: Ted and Norma Jean Brown and Elizabeth “Dib” Wisecarver.
There will be no formal services at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to Caris Healthcare and his nurses: Zonya and Carol.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
