GREENEVILLE - Ricky Martin Cooper aged 64, of South Highland Avenue, Greeneville passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was an upholsterer for over 40 years, and he was the owner of Cooper Upholstery.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 36 years, Teresa Jill Sisk Cooper; children: Wesley M. (Kristin) Cooper and Molly (Arron) Chapman; grandchildren: Corbin Chavis, Layne Cooper, Gregory Cooper, Kylie Chapman, and Kaden Chapman; sister: Carolyn Cooper; one sister-in-law: Nelda Cooper and several nieces and nephews.
He was the son of the late Luther Martin and Nellie Mae Cooper. He was preceded in death by three brothers: James, David and Gary Cooper.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 – 2 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 for the service.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
