JOHNSON CITY - Ricky Lynn Osborne, age 67, of Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Hobart and Fannie Wilson Osborne and was born in Carter County on July 14, 1954. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cheyanne Osborne; three brothers and four sisters.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of five years, Melba Smith Osborne of the home; two children, Kristie Osborne Haynes (Bryan) of Newton, NC; and Ricky Dewayne Osborne of Johnson City; a step-daughter, Tammy Dilger of Bristol, VA; four grandchildren, Destiny Osborne Ludeman, Brenden Haynes, Dylan Burks and Darion Osborne; one great-grandson, August Ludeman; a sister, Linda Campbell of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 6:00-7:00 PM at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in Johnson City. A memorial service to honor Ricky’s life will follow the visitation with Pastor Roy Yelton officiating.
Private disposition will be held at a later date.
