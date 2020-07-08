JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Ricky Lynn Briggs, age 62, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Briggs was born in Washington County and the son of Dwight & Barbara Cloyd Briggs, Jonesborough.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Briggs was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Briggs, and grandparents, Floyd & Bonnie Briggs and G.C. & Loretta Cloyd.
In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Timmy Briggs, and wife Heather; daughter, Sabrina Briggs; grandson, Isaac Briggs; great-grandchildren, Haydon & Parker Briggs; brothers, Scotty Briggs and wife Anita, Tony Briggs and wife Tisha and Mitchell Briggs and wife Monaco; nephews and nieces, Amanda Hinkley, Ashley Scott, Nicole Briggs, Jessica Briggs, Emily Briggs, Sydney Briggs, and Ethan Briggs; special cousin, Tammy Cloyd.
Memorial services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Briggs family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821