JONESBOROUGH - Ricky Lee Burleson of Jonesborough, TN, passed away September 25, 2020. He worked for the City of Johnson City for 21 years, then at the Car Care Center at the Washington County Co-op for ten years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Joy Burleson, his daughter, Alisha Brooke Burleson, two brothers, Emmett and Gene Burleson, a sister, Ann Bennett, and many nieces and nephews. He was a veteran and served his country in the U.S. Army. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM October 13, 2020 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard Detail. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Burleson Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.