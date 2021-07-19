GRAY - Ricky Harris of Gray, passed away Friday July 16th, 2021 at his mother's residence.
The family will receive friends from 5 till 7pm Monday at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm on Tuesday in the Hamlett-Dobson Chapel with Bro. Michael Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Robbie, Michael, Maverick, Carson, Dustin and Wayne. Honorary Pallbearers are his grandsons.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Ricky Harris.