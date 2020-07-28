JONESBOROUGH - Ricky Dunn, 67, of Jonesborough passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Ricky was a graduate of Fall Branch High School and had retired from Tennessee Eastman following 38 years of service. He served as a constable for Washington County. Ricky was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Dunn; one granddaughter, Emma Grace Wilson; parents; one infant sister.
Ricky is survived by his two daughters Christy Goodman, Alicia Wilson and husband David; one son Bruce Dunn and wife Alisha; seven grandchildren, Jessica Patterson and husband James, Bailey McKee, Christian McKee, Cara Wilson, Luke Wilson, Mason Dunn and Jaxon Dunn; two great-grandchildren, Kloe and Ethan Patterson: one sister, Ellen Penland: special sister-in-law, Sandy Pitman: several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hamlett- Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Hubbard officiating.
The graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.