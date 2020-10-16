GRAY, TENNESSEE - Ricky Dean Brooks, 68, passed away at his home in Gray, Tennessee on Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020. Ricky was born on November 5, 1951, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to Leroy Brooks and the late Delores Conklin Brooks.
Ricky was a native of Johnson City and had lived here for all his life. He was a Baptist, he attended Science Hill High School and he worked in truss manufacturing.
In addition to his mother, Ricky was also preceded in death by his stepson, Jimmy Yokley.
In addition to his father, those left to cherish Ricky’s memory include his wife, Pat Brooks; stepdaughter, Teresa Yokley; sister, Lisa Smith and husband Greg; brother, Vince Brooks; three grandchildren of the home, Kelsie, Aiden, and Gage Yokley; and several remaining grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
No services are scheduled to be held at this time.
The family would like to extend a sincere “thank you” to the wonderful people at Caris Hospice for all their compassionate love and support at such a difficult time in Ricky’s life.
Condolences can be sent to Ricky’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
