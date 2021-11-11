ELIZABETHTON - Ricky Allen (fly) Miller, 62, Elizabethton passed away unexpectedly on November 07, 2021 at his home. He was born July 29, 1959. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School class of 1977. He attended Friendship FWB Church. He worked in construction and various other jobs. He loved to fish, watch racing and watching Tennessee Football. He enjoyed family get-togethers.
He was preceded in death by his mother Thelma Brummitt Miller, Grandparents, Floyd and Myrtle Lyons Brummitt and nephew, Joey Miller, 4 aunts and 2 uncles.
Survivors include his sister, Shirlene Odom, Brothers: Sonny Miller and wife Joyce, and Steve Miller. His aunts: Wanda (Susie) Lyons and Marie Davis and husband Ronnie and his uncle Hubert Brummitt. His niece Jessica Huff and husband James and great nieces Jacinda and Jaliyn Huff, great nephew Kaleb Miller and a special cousin Jamie Lee Clark. And his longtime special friend Diane Fields. He was a Pappy to two special children Elin and Eli whom he treasured.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the Lyons Cemetery with the Rev. Dexter Brumitt officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12 noon Saturday will be: Sonny Miller, Jamie Clark, James Huff, Kaleb Miller, Danny Osborne, Dean Bowling and Wayne Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Keith Honeycutt , Mike McKinney,and Joe Price. In lieu of flowers donations may be made for his funeral expenses. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12 Noon Saturday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Miller family