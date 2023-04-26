JONESBOROUGH - Rick Taylor, 69, of Jonesborough passed away peacefully at Franklin Woods Community Hospital on April 25th, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was the son of the late Frank and Betty Taylor. He graduated from Elizabethton High School and went on to obtain his Architectural Hardware Consultant certification. He worked and excelled in this field for 38 years. Rick was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan and loved cheering them on at home or in Neyland Stadium. He was very mechanically inclined and loved the challenge of fixing anything.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you