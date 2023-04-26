JONESBOROUGH - Rick Taylor, 69, of Jonesborough passed away peacefully at Franklin Woods Community Hospital on April 25th, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Frank and Betty Taylor. He graduated from Elizabethton High School and went on to obtain his Architectural Hardware Consultant certification. He worked and excelled in this field for 38 years. Rick was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan and loved cheering them on at home or in Neyland Stadium. He was very mechanically inclined and loved the challenge of fixing anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vicky.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sylvia Taylor; daughters, Rachel Taylor, and Myra Santana and her husband Edwin; siblings, Barry Taylor and his wife Nancy and Tammy Turbyfill and her husband David, and several other beloved extended family, cousins, and friends.
The family wishes to extend the deepest thanks to the staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Ballad Health Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Washington County Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A graveside committal service for Rick Taylor will be conducted at 2 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Dan Foster officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Saturday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Taylor family. (423) 610-7171.