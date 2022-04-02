JOHNSON CITY - Richard W. Hoilman, 57, Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, doing what he loved, riding his Harley.
Richard was born in Johnson City to Elaine Ruth Hoilman and the late Jesse Hoilman, Sr.
He worked in metal framing and sheetrock for Franklin Drywall.
In addition to his father, Richard was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Heather.
In addition to his mother, survivors include: his wife, Jennifer Hoilman; seven children, Richard Hoilman, Jr. “Ricky”, Tina, Lee, Josh, Antwon, Makensey and Jessica; four brothers, Jesse Hoilman, Jr. and his wife Donna, Mark Hoilman and his wife Gina, Sidney Hoilman and Dwayne “WW” Hoilman; one sister, Tammy Jones and her husband Lynn; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Richard Hoilman will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hoilman family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hoilman family. (423) 282-1521