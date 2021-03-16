MARIETTA, GA - Richard Taylor, 81, of Marietta, GA passed away on February 27, 2021. Rick was born in Dante, VA, on August 8, 1939, to Bone and Ruby Taylor, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN. After graduation, he joined the Army and served as a parachute rigger in the 82nd Airborne. He worked for General Shale for almost 34 years before retiring. After retirement, he enjoyed life of spending time golfing, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Rick is survived by his daughter, Kellie Brewer (Alan) of Kennesaw, GA, two granddaughters, Samantha True of Chambersburg, PA, and Lindsey True Magnicheri (Phillip) of Acworth, GA. He is also survived by his sister, Georgia Slutter of Fredericksburg, VA. Services will be held at West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta, GA, on Saturday, March 20. Visitation is at 2:00 pm with the service to follow at 4:00 pm. Interment will take place on Monday, March 22 at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Online guest book @ westcobbfuneralhome.com