ELIZABETHTON - Richard Sonny Smith, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Richard was born in Elizabethton to the late Kermit and Helen Tucker Smith. In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by a brother, Doug Smith; and a sister, Debbie Pierce.
Richard was retired from the construction industry and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed watching squirrels, watching tv and fishing.
Those left to cherish Richard’s memory include his wife, Patricia Hardin Smith, of the home; two daughters, Penny (Joshua) White, of Johnson City and Katherine (Charles) Gregg, of Blountville; four grandchildren, Kayla Petterson, Nathan Petterson, Brittney Barnett and Bessie Whitehead (honorary granddaughter); one great grandson, Christopher Sammons; one sister, Brenda Davidson, of Elizabethton; two brothers, David (Sondra) Smith, of Blackwater, VA and Kermit (Cindy) Smith, of Watauga; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Richard’s wishes, he will be cremated with no formal services scheduled at this time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209 in memory of Richard Sonny Smith.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209 in memory of Richard Sonny Smith.