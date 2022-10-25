ELIZABETHTON - Richard Wayne Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away doing what he loved, in Washington County, Tennessee, on Friday evening, October 21, 2022. Richard was born on August 13, 1967, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, to Clarence Vaught and Louise Sheffield.
Richard was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and was retired from the City of Johnson City as a truckdriver. He was a Christian and was a member of Cornerstone Church of Johnson City. He loved skydiving, working on and driving his S2000, working in his garage, and being “Mr. Fix-it.” He was a devoted husband, son, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, those left behind to cherish Richard’s memory include his soulmate and wife of 37 years, Kim Sheffield of the home; two sons and their wives, Stacey & Brittany Sheffield of Bristol, Tennessee, and Casey & Michaella of Elizabethton, Tennessee; two sisters and their husbands, Tammy & Dan Bishop of Elizabethton, and Rhonda & Mike Hubbard of Elizabethton; one brother and his wife, Timmy & Stephanie Garland of Elizabethton; four grandchildren, Warren, Cooper, Elise, and Nixon; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Jessee “Toby” White (Amber) of Elizabethton; as well as their second family at JumpTN.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life Service at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City, Tennessee on Thursday, October 27, 2022, receiving of friends will be from 5:00-6:30 PM and the service will follow with Pastor Barry Burns officiating the service.
Richard’s remains will be cremated, afterward, Kim, Casey, & Stacey will make a special skydive with their JumpTN family to scatter his remains.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to III Hathaway Court, Elizabethton, TN 37643.