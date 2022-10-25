ELIZABETHTON - Richard Wayne Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away doing what he loved, in Washington County, Tennessee, on Friday evening, October 21, 2022. Richard was born on August 13, 1967, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, to Clarence Vaught and Louise Sheffield.

Richard was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and was retired from the City of Johnson City as a truckdriver. He was a Christian and was a member of Cornerstone Church of Johnson City. He loved skydiving, working on and driving his S2000, working in his garage, and being “Mr. Fix-it.” He was a devoted husband, son, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.

