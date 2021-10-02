JOHNSON CITY - Richard S. Gray, 86, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born and raised in Washington, D.C., son of the late Charles McKenny Gray and Adeline Blume Gray.
Richard was a tireless patriot and a proud veteran. He served his country in the Air Force and the Air National Guard. He took part in the shaping of our nation’s history by working alongside fellow servicemen to protect Washington, D. C. during the 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington and the 1968 riots. As a civilian, he worked as a mechanic for the District of Columbia Motor Pool, and Heavy-duty mechanic for Andrews Air Force Base, for a total of 31 years of government service. He then continued his career working as machinist support for NASA. He also supported his family through Gray’s Garage on evenings and weekends. He was always pleased to be able to tell people that he was the grandson of a Medal of Honor recipient.
His faith was another big part of his life; he was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro, MD, and later at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Johnson City.
Often thought of as ‘King of the Day Trip’, Richard loved to just get in the car and go. If there was something worth seeing, he wanted to see it, and he’d made his way to every state but Rhode Island to do so. Before he became ill, he and his wife enjoyed their time together driving across the country from end to end and top to bottom.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Kathleen Parker Gray, to whom he was happily married for 31 years until her death; infant daughter, Patricia Ann Gray; his wife of 17 years, Frances Fields Gray; daughter-in-law, Kathy Baumann Gray; and brothers, Bob Gray and Ted Gray.
Richard leaves behind his loving wife, Judy Hyder Gray; he was a devoted and loving father to his children, Richard “Rick” Gray, Mary Ann Horton and husband Larry, Kathleen Horton and husband David, Patrick Gray and wife Colette, Jeannine Carter and husband John; and Judy’s daughter Sherry Bowman and husband Steve; loving grandfather to Rick Gray, Sarah Ruest and husband Scott, Brian Carter and fiancée Samantha, Michael Carter, Jason Carter, Megan Horton and fiancée Chris, Allie Horton; Ashley Gray, William “Billy” Gray, Janice and Philip Horton, Dillon, Brooke, and Garrett Heiston, Jeremy and Jared Bowman; great grandfather to Brianna Gray, and Piper and Logan Ruest. Additional survivors are mother-in-law, Wilma Hyder; sisters-in-law, Sheila Shell and husband Gary, and Claire Liebert; close friend, co-founder, and only other member of The Old Fart’s Club, Roy Suttle; Judy Gail White, Brett White, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lee Colyar for his attentive care to Richard throughout his illness.
A funeral mass will be held for Richard at a later date at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main St, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772.
