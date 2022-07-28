NORTH POWDER, OR - Richard “Rick” Tittle,70, of North Powder, passed away July 19, 2022 with his daughter and family by his side.

He was born October 10th, 1951 in Erwin, Tennessee to Brady and Ethel Tittle. Rick Married Virginia Ham on July 17, 1977 In Reno, Nevada. They had many wonderful years together. Some of their favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, and picking mushrooms.