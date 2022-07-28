NORTH POWDER, OR - Richard “Rick” Tittle,70, of North Powder, passed away July 19, 2022 with his daughter and family by his side.
He was born October 10th, 1951 in Erwin, Tennessee to Brady and Ethel Tittle. Rick Married Virginia Ham on July 17, 1977 In Reno, Nevada. They had many wonderful years together. Some of their favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, and picking mushrooms.
When living in Nevada City, California Rick worked in the mines and also did logging. After moving to Haines, OR he worked with Larry and Sharon Dinger sealing cracks in the Highways.
One of Rick’s greats joys was watching his granddaughters ride in the rodeos and during Mule Days.
Rick is survived by his daughter Heather (Bradley) Phillips of North Powder; son Sonney (Nikki) Tittle of Springfield, OR; grandchildren Kachira, Ryleigh and Tristan; brothers K.Y. Tittle, Darrel (Donna) Tittle; sisters Shirley (Dick) Minor, Patsy (Jerry) Wimsatt all of Erwin Tennesse and Marie (Al) Galluppi of Perkasise, PA; Special nephew Jerry Tittle SR. of Penn Valley, California; sisters in laws Ida Personeni, Sharon Pollock, Pam Barker, Iris Craigmile and Brother in law Keith (Carleen) Ham.
He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, his parents, a brother Sonny and sister Susie who both died in Infancy.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Rick the family suggests the Pine Valley Fair & Rodeo, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com