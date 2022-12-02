ELIZABETHTON - Richard “Rick” James Barrie, 74, of Elizabethton, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Rick was born December 16, 1947 in St. Thomas, Ontario, to the late James and Reta Barrie. While serving in the US Navy, Rick met and married the love of his life, Mary Ruth Hicks. They eventually settled in Elizabethton to raise their family. Rick worked and retired from Snap-On tools. Rick’s greatest joy in life was being a devoted husband to Ruth and father to his 3 children and many grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Walz, and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Ruth Barrie; daughter Kim (Tip) Brown of Johnson City; son Jamie (Maggie) Barrie of Ooltewah; granddaughters, Madison (Zack) Miles, Breighana Nolan, Kara (Jacob) Street; grandsons, Scout Walz and Reed Barrie; great-granddaughters, Quinn and Olive Street; and many special friends and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating.
The family would like to especially thank the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center staff, the staff at Amedisys Hospice, particularly Megan Renfro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to donate to a charity of your choice or choose to help someone who may be in need. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Barrie family.