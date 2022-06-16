Richard (Rick) Evans Murray, 67, passed away at his home on June 13, 2022.
Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, he developed an adventurous spirit early on that carried him throughout his lifetime.
The day after high school graduation, he and a friend struck out for Alaska in an old VW van on the first of many travels with lots of companions.
While attending ETSU, he discovered a love of white water river sports, started one of the first rafting companies on the Nolichucky River in 1977, and achieved legendary status as a whitewater river guide.
After selling the company he moved into the campground business and developed his skill as a self-taught wood turner with a keen artistic eye.
His love of the outdoors made him a valued steward of nature and a very contented gardener.
His most enduring qualities were his easy laugh, his generous spirit and his knack for giving his full attention to the moment.
Rick was conscientious about spirit as a lifelong meditator, loved nourishing his body through quality food and exercised daily like a wild man. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, always asking questions and was an avid lifelong reader.
His last chapter brought him infinite joy as he chose to marry Alexandra Heatherly and discovered pure bliss in their son, Jack Wiley.
All that loved him know his tenants were love, peace, tolerance and understanding. Rick did not want a funeral. As you process your grief, please think of him – smile and be kind in his memory – and then listen for his laugh. No one enjoyed their life more, he was a very fortunate man. He will be held in our hearts - as it should be.
The family and friends of Rick Murray.
