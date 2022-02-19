Ephesians: 2:8
For by grace, you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God.
LIMESTONE - Richard R. Adams, 67, of Limestone, entered into Heaven on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 to live eternally with our Lord. His life was a testimony of love, kindness, integrity and honesty. He met the love of his live in 1971 and would be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in July. His life was full of love and laughter, especially when he was surrounded by his four granddaughters. He was an Army veteran. After a lifetime profession as a truck driver; he retired from Wal-Mart after 25 years. He earned over 5 million miles of accident-free driving. After retiring he was able to pursue his love of farming full time. He was awarded Farmer of the Year in 2007.
He is survived by wife: Genice Adams; 2 children and spouses: Stephanie Stephen Peake of Chuckey, Eric & Jessica Adams of Kathleen, GA; granddaughters: Addison (Peake) Shelton, Averi Peake, Alivia Adams, Kalylee Adams; new grandson: Jared Shelton; brothers and sisters: Jay & Nelle Adams, Kenneth & Jan Adams, Dennis & Sharon Adams, Brenda & Mark Davis, Gail Lefimine & Tony Onks, Ted & Angie Adams; in-laws: Linda & Lee Howser, Carolyn & (late) Dean Kinnick; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Reco & Goldie Adams; sister: Nancy Sparks and baby; and two infant brothers.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 1-3 and 5-7PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The Funeral will follow at 7pm in the Chapel at Afton with Pastor Jon Cannon and Rev. Gary Gentry officiating. The graveside service will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 1PM in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Jay Adams, Kenneth Adams, Dennis Adams, Ted Adams, Mark Davis, Lee Howser, Jared Shelton, Greg Quillen, and Tom Austin,
Honorary pallbearers will be: Wal-Mart Truck Drivers, Neighbors, Fellow Farmers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Tunnels to Towers.
Jeffers Funeral Services and Cremation Services are in charge of the services.