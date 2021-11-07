JOHNSON CITY - Richard Paul Moffett, 65, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born February 8, 1956 in Elizabethton. Richard was a commercial truck driver and mechanic. He enjoyed fixing and collecting cars and motorcycles as well as fishing. He was preceded in death by his father: James Richard Moffett who passed away September 5, 2018 and his wife of 39 years, Pamela Hartley Moffett who passed away January 31, 2019.
Survivors include his daughter: Dr. Amanda Moffett, Gainesville, Georgia, his mother: Jean Hodge Moffett, two brothers: Marlin (Kelly) Moffett and Kelvin Moffett, one nephew: Chase Moffett.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Walker Roberson officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Moffett family.