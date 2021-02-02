FALL BRANCH - Richard McKinley “Dick” Blackwell, of Fall Branch, TN., passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was born on April 1, 1943, the son of the late Richard Blackwell and Stella Simmons Blackwell.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as Airman First Class. He later served as a firefighter in his younger years, was the former owner of Champ’s Deli in Johnson City and retired from Biomet as Director of Trauma Services. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, quilting, cooking, and traveling with his beloved wife. Mostly he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Jeannie Wilcox Blackwell; daughter, Danielle Bass (Brandon); son, Sean Blackwell; honorary daughter, Vanessa Ocañas; grandchildren, Maria, Nicholas, Easton, Harper and Bradlee; and brother, Bruce Blackwell (Sandy). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 6 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, you may view a livestream of the service by visiting Mr. Blackwell’s obituary on our website.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Operation Supply Drop (weareosd.org).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Blackwell family during this difficult time.