JOHNSON CITY - Richard Lynn Onks, Johnson City, TN passed away at the Waters at Roan Highlands after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s on August 29, 2022. He was greatly loved and will be missed.
Richard was born on June 21, 1944, to Buford and Emma Lee King Onks. His grandparents were John and Carrie Onks; Wilder C King & Stella King Humphrey. Step-grandfather Dewey Humphrey, who preceded him in death. Also, preceding him are his brother Gary Onks, his sister Stella Onks Lewis, brother-in-law, Eddie Baldwin, and his best friend Dana Ferguson.
Survivors include his children; Son, Russell Onks, Daughter Alice Taylor and son-in law Mike, Daughter, Christie Pickett and son-in law Chance, and Son, Brad Onks. Grandchildren: Cosmo Onks, Chancellar Pickett, and Henry Onks; sister Donna Baldwin and sister-in-law Betty Onks.
Richard served with distinction in the United States Army Reserves and received an honorable discharge in 1970.
Richard was a member of The First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Kingsport, TN. Where he attended services until he became unable.
He was a 32nd degree Mason at Arcadia Lodge #489 in Limestone.
He coached youth softball and in 1975. Going on to win the State Championship where they placed 6th at the national championship level in Cheboygan WI. He also loved to water ski and fish. He retired from Eastman Chemical in Kingsport, TN. He later worked for the TSA at Tri cites Airport.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Waters at Roan Highlands and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care he received. They have been truly angels amongst us.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s @ www.alz.org
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside will follow at Onks Cemetery with Dr. Kenneth Gaskin officiating.