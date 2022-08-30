JOHNSON CITY - Richard Lynn Onks, Johnson City, TN passed away at the Waters at Roan Highlands after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s on August 29, 2022. He was greatly loved and will be missed.

Richard was born on June 21, 1944, to Buford and Emma Lee King Onks. His grandparents were John and Carrie Onks; Wilder C King & Stella King Humphrey. Step-grandfather Dewey Humphrey, who preceded him in death. Also, preceding him are his brother Gary Onks, his sister Stella Onks Lewis, brother-in-law, Eddie Baldwin, and his best friend Dana Ferguson.

