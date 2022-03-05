February 1, 1937 – March 1, 2022
Richard Levere Elliott, eighty-five passed away March 1, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born in Indiana on February 1, 1937, to Lew Wallace Elliott and Ada Mae Elliott. He lived in Booneville, Indiana until age eighteen. While there he exceeded academically and won a full scholarship to Butler University. He was a lifetime member of the Delta Tau Delta social fraternity, vice president for his pledge class, and chapter secretary for two years. He completed the requirements for a B.S. degree in three years at Butler University; and was accepted to Indiana University School of Medicine. He graduated from I.U. in 1962 and began his internship at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Upon completing his internship, Dr. Elliott was commissioned a Captain in the United States Air Force. There he served as commander of the 7638 Combat Support Group Dispensary as well as Director of base medical services at E’tain Airforce Base, E’tain France for the next three years. Upon completing his military requirements in 1967 he began his urological residency in Rochester, Minnesota. He completed his first year of training at Mayo’s clinic and then transferred to Vanderbilt University in Nashville where he completed his residency in 1971. Dr. Elliott practiced briefly in Indiana and Pennsylvania before returning to Tennessee in 1975. In Johnson City he was senior partner of the Johnson City Urological clinic until his retirement in 2000. Subsequently he has lived on his farm in Limestone, TN.
Dr. Elliott was married to Jill Alexander Elliott for 31 years. They shared many interests but especially enjoyed traveling together. In his younger years he enjoyed snow and water skiing, tennis, and hiking.
He attended Mt. Bethel Christian Church for over 20 years.
Dr. Elliott is survived by his wife Jill, and five children: Richard Levere Elliott II (Julie) of Mandeville, Louisiana and their three children Emma (Jonny), Jacob, and Mary Frances. Ms. Jennifer Hughes, Knoxville, Tennessee and her three children Haley, Megan (Jacob), and Molly. Dr. Elliott is survived by an older brother Robert L. Elliott of Lakeland, Florida; and his three children, Scott (Kathy), Chris (Kelly), and Ryce (Jennifer). He also is survived by Brother-in-Law Mike (Carmelia) Alexander. Nephews Michael (Chelsea) Alexander, and Kevin (Megan) Alexander. He also has eleven great nieces and nephews, and two great grandsons.
The family of Dr. Richard Elliott will have a graveside committal service at 2:00 pm Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery Historical site with Minister Palma Bennet officiating. Active pallbearers will be Michael Alexander, Kevin Alexander, Scott Elliott, Chris Elliott, Ryce Elliott and Jacob Elliott. Honorary pallbearer will be Maury Schuetz.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or American Cancer Society.
